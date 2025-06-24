Opinion

Transitioning under this administration is an act of resistance — and joy

I never imagined that I would begin medically transitioning while the most openly and aggressively anti-trans president in history sits in the White House.

By  Noor Noman
Noor Noman

Noor Noman

Noor Noman is a writer focused on culture, race and LGBTQ issues.