The Supreme Court’s Dobbs bombshell shaped this week’s blow to trans rights

To a striking degree, the Skrmetti majority’s analysis relied on cases that restricted the right to choose abortion.

Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law restricting gender-affirming care for transgender minors June 18, 2025 / 07:56
By  Mary Ziegler

Mary Ziegler

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at the University of California, Davis, School of Law and the author of "Roe: The History of a National Obsession."