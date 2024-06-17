Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

MAGA Republicans are not behaving like the ‘loyal opposition’

The complaint that Donald Trump is being targeted as a “leader of the loyal opposition” is false on multiple levels.

Rep. Jamie Raskin: Congressional Republicans are bowing down to ‘one billionaire sugar daddy’ June 15, 2024 / 10:26
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.