Russ Vought is the most dangerous MAGA diehard you’ve never heard of

Vought has spent years churning out plans for a second Trump administration. Now he's helping drafting the GOP's 2024 platform — and could be White House chief of staff.

‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump  May 5, 2024 / 12:58
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.