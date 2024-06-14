Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump went to Washington Thursday. He met with a bunch of cowards.

Many of these same Republicans slammed Trump immediately after Jan. 6.

Lawrence: Fawning Republicans craving time with Trump welcome him back to Cap Hill June 13, 2024 / 10:54
By  Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah

Dean Obeidallah

Dean Obeidallah is a radio host, lawyer and MSNBC columnist.