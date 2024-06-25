Judge Cannon unlikely to stop Trump’s dangerous FBI statements

Ahead of Monday’s hearing on special counsel Jack Smith’s attempt to bar Donald Trump from making dangerous statements about law enforcement, I wrote that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon would have concerns about the First Amendment and the connection between Trump’s statements and threats to agents in this case.

That’s reportedly what happened, with the judge not only raising such concerns but chastising the prosecution’s tone in pressing its argument. Cannon hasn’t ruled yet, but we shouldn’t expect her to impose restrictions on Trump’s statements, as Smith requested.

Of course, this is just one of many issues lingering in the case, as Cannon holds yet another hearing Tuesday for the third day in a row. This latest one deals with the Mar-a-Lago raid and attorney-client privilege, as Trump challenges the search warrant and the use of evidence from former Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran, whose notes against Trump could be damning evidence against him at trial — if one ever comes. With many unresolved issues, no trial date set, and a looming election whose outcome could end the case if Trump wins, there’s no guarantee that one will happen.