Ask Jordan: Can Jack Smith move Trump’s classified documents case to D.C.?

“Is it within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Justice to reassign the location of the classified documents case from the Florida U.S. Judicial District to the Washington, D.C. District, based upon the premise that the case involves national security at the highest level and therefore requires the judge assigned to the case be very familiar with such cases and able to make judicial decisions without the baggage of having been given the job of a federal judge by the defendant in the case?”

— James Sturniolo, Lopez Island, Wash.

Hi James,

No. The Justice Department brought the case in Florida, so it must proceed in Florida.

That Judge Aileen Cannon lacks experience and was appointed by the defendant, Donald Trump, isn’t legally relevant to where the case moves forward. Whether the government will eventually attempt to get a new Florida judge assigned due to Cannon’s apparent bias is an open question. But given the legal difficulties I’ve explained with kicking judges off of cases, we shouldn’t count on a new one here. However, this will be a continuing issue to watch as Cannon seemingly does Trump’s bidding in ways that are within a trial judge’s vast discretion.