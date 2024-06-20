Opinion

‘Staggering’: Federal judges made rare appeal for Cannon to hand off Trump case: NYT June 20, 2024 / 07:05

Docs case judge was reportedly encouraged to hand off the case

Two of Judge Aileen Cannon's colleagues reportedly urged her to hand off Donald Trump's classified documents case to a different jurist. She refused.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

