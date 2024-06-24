Opinion

Judge Aileen Cannon ‘slow walking every step’ of the Trump classified documents case June 21, 2024 / 12:06

Trump’s dangerous statements about the FBI take center stage at documents hearing

Special counsel Jack Smith’s request highlights the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s damning record across his several court cases.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

