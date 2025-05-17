Trump’s White House accidentally admitted the truth about its tax plan

The word “transparency” certainly does not describe President Donald Trump’s second administration. Whereas during his first term, for example, transcriptions of all of his remarks were published, a HuffPost analysis found that less than a quarter of his speeches, press conferences and media availabilities have been transcribed for posterity four months into his second term.
Which makes it all the more remarkable that earlier this week the White House published evidence that the president’s “big, beautiful bill” hikes taxes on the poor to cut taxes for the rich.
On a page entitled “ICYMI: ‘Average earners’ tax bills would fall under House tax package, forecasters say,’” the White House includes a link with the text “Click here to see the official analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation.” (Update: After publication, the link to the JCT’s analysis stopped working. You can access an archived version of the analysis here.) The Joint Committee on Taxation is a nonpartisan committee that, among other duties, produces distribution tables breaking down how different income levels will be impacted by new tax laws.
As Aaron Fritschner, chief of staff to Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, pointed out, the JCT report that the White House itself touted includes a rather unflattering data point about its tax plan — at least regarding some of the most vulnerable taxpayers.
In 2029, Americans making less than $30,000 will actually pay more in taxes under the GOP’s plan than under current law. Americans making less than $15,000 — the poorest of the poor — will pay 53% more in taxes than they do now as their average tax rate jumps from 3.3% to 5.1%. Meanwhile, households making over a million will pay 6.4% less in taxes (totaling an estimated $74 billion collectively), as their average rate falls from 30.8% to 28.7%.