Trump’s White House accidentally admitted the truth about its tax plan

Americans making over $30,000 will get a tax cut, according to the JCT. But those numbers, as Brendan Duke of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities notes, do not include other tax law changes such as the higher threshold for the estate tax, or the cuts to programs like SNAP and Medicaid that primarily benefit the poor, or the effects of the president’s tariffs. When you add those, the benefits of the Republican bill become even more skewed towards the richest Americans. In fact, the New York Times reports that economists at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, another nonpartisan outfit, “found that many Americans who make less than $51,000 a year would see their after-tax income fall as a result of the Republican proposal beginning in 2026.”

The White House prefers to highlight the JCT’s estimates for 2027, when only Americans making less than $15,000 face a tax increase and decreases across the board are higher. This is because the current GOP bill front-loads a bunch of temporary new tax breaks. And while the cuts most generous to the wealthy (such as the higher estate tax threshold) are permanent, other cuts, such as the “senior bonus” that replaces Trump’s promise of “no tax on Social Security,” expire just days before the end of Trump’s term. How effective such time-limited cuts would be is questionable. Don’t take it from me: Adam Michel, the director of tax policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, dismissed the short-term cuts as “simply giveaways to targeted demographics.”

But for a brief window, Trump and company can pretend their bill helps everyone — assuming you don’t count those cuts to Medicaid SNAP, or the sweeping tariffs that, no matter how much Trump insists otherwise, are taxes.

For the moment, the GOP’s mega-bill is stalled after five Republicans voted against advancing it out of the House Budget Committee Friday. The committee is set to reconvene late Sunday evening. But don’t get your hopes up: the holdouts were more conservative representatives who want even more spending cuts to programs like Medicaid. For them, poor Americans’ suffering isn’t a budgetary bug; it’s a feature.