Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s White House accidentally admitted the truth about its tax plan

Earlier this week the White House published evidence that the president’s “big, beautiful bill” hikes taxes on the poor to cut taxes for the rich.

Rep. Boyle discusses House Budget Committee voting down Trump’s budget plan May 16, 2025 / 05:06
By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.