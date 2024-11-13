Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump didn’t build the wall. But his new immigration plans are more doable.

The president-elect has a lot of levers to pull to remove people from the country.

Concept of Trump’s mass deportations is ‘off base’: Immigration attorney November 12, 2024 / 06:28
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.