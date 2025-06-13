Opinion

Trump threatens new 50% tariff on imports from European Union May 23, 2025 / 11:31

Touting ‘Trump Cards,’ president makes dubious claims, unveils weird new website

Remember when the president suggested he'd sell American citizenship to “very high-level people” who paid $5 million? He's moving forward with the idea.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

