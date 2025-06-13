Touting ‘Trump Cards,’ president makes dubious claims, unveils weird new website

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump posted a curious item to his social media platform, referring users to a new website, TrumpCard.gov. A day later, the president elaborated on what the endeavor was all about in a follow-up missive:

FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING! More than fifteen thousand have signed up and joined the Waiting List since we opened the site last night! That’s $75 Billion Dollars to help balance our Budget, and strengthen America. The opportunity to live in the Greatest Country, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, with the largest Economy in the World, is here. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN. To sign up, go to — trumpcard.gov/.

If this sounded at all familiar, it’s because this wasn’t the first time the Republican had broached the subject.

Nearly four months ago, the president unveiled plans for a visa program — at the time, it was billed as Trump’s “Gold Cards” — which he said would be similar to green cards, “but at a higher level of sophistication.”

He added that the point was to allow “very high-level people” to enjoy a new route to American citizenship by giving the government $5 million.

There are similar programs elsewhere — the International Monetary Fund refers to these as “golden passport programs” — though all of this would be quite new to the United States.

Bloomberg News’ report on this noted that international law enforcement agencies have warned that programs like these “facilitate criminal activity and are riddled with corruption,” adding: “The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has warned for years that golden visa programs expose the bloc to money laundering and security risks.”

Trump nevertheless seemed quite excited about the possibility, telling reporters that, according to his math, the program could generate “$50 trillion.”

Now, evidently, the White House is moving forward with this plan, unveiling a weird website featuring an image of a gold card emblazoned with Trump’s face, the Statue of Liberty (the irony was no doubt lost on the officials who designed this) and the number 5,000,000.