JD Vance is a bad nerd

Since former President Donald Trump tapped him to be his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, has become the poster child for the Democrats’ new favorite word — “weird” — as his stiff demeanor and atrocious policy beliefs have been placed center stage. It’s in this harsh spotlight another of Vance’s traits has come to the forefront: He’s a big ol’ nerd. There have been pieces written about his devotion to the classic fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings” and the way it’s shaped his worldview. More recently, he and his wife, Usha Vance, gave interviews talking about his time playing “Magic: The Gathering,” a card game that draws heavily on fantasy tropes.

I want to underscore that these two descriptors — “weird” and “nerd” — are not synonymous. As a card-carrying nerd myself, I would have to say that Vance’s love of stereotypically geeky interests has nothing to do with his creepy tendencies. If anything, he has shown himself to be the worst kind of nerd, one who reinforces the toxic masculinity that was at one point inseparable from overarching geekdom. It is to Vance’s discredit that he will likely be unable to see how deeply his rejection of all things “woke” isolates him from a community that has come to embrace the “good weird” that doesn’t fit into his homogenized vision of America.

I want to underscore that these two descriptors — “weird” and “nerd” — are not synonymous.

Let’s start with Vance’s ties to M:TG (not the GOP congresswoman from Georgia). Earlier this week, an interview with Usha Vance aired on “Fox & Friends,” aimed at helping to soften her husband’s image and defend his now infamous “childless cat ladies” comments. “He has all sorts of dorky interests that anyone of our age could relate to,” she told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt. Those interests, Earhardt told her co-hosts, include playing the collectable trading card game.

Vance denied that it was a current interest when Semafor asked him about it Wednesday, calling it a “phase.” More interesting, though, was the reason he said he ditched the game:

The big problem with transitioning from being a 13-year-old who likes Magic: The Gathering to being a 15-year-old who likes Magic: The Gathering is that 15-year-old girls do not like Magic: The Gathering. So I dropped it like a bad habit.

He may have meant it as a laugh line, but it speaks to something very real about how gatekeeping has worked in nerd spaces. It’s true that back when Vance would have been playing, as depicted briefly in the movie adaptation of his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” the game was not exactly popular among young women. Even as of 2015, only an estimated 38% of the game’s players were female, according to one of Magic’s designers. But arguably much of that was due to the self-reinforcing habits of male players who would scoff at any girl who could possibly try to compete against them. How many of the 15-year-old girls whom Vance wrote off as having no interest would have been interested in learning how to play alongside him?

Play

It’s only relatively recently that the game’s owner, Wizards of the Coast, itself a subsidiary of Hasbro, has realized how much of the population was being excluded from playing (and buying cards) thanks to the perceived gender norms around the game. Since then, it has moved to eliminate the sexist art that was the norm for the cards’ illustrations and tried to make the game feel more inclusive overall. It’s a shift that of course drew some backlash from the JD Vances of the world.

Beyond this specific issue, I’d argue that Vance is bad at being a nerd, given how deeply he has clearly missed the point of “The Lord of the Rings.” J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal work was born in part out of his view of the horrors of World War I. It stresses the need for fellowship among different groups against the forces of evil and a rejection of the desire for ultimate power. As The New York Times’ David French and Jamelle Bouie have separately noted, there’s little evidence that those messages sunk in with Vance. More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list This viral TikTok illustrates the pain of giving birth while Black Dr. Uché Blackstock Trump’s investment in MBS is a bad deal in the making Hayes Brown Considering who Vance has become, it’s easy to clock the kind of nerd he once was. Vance shares that obliviousness with his benefactor, billionaire Peter Thiel, who made his fortune as an early investor in PayPal. After all, Thiel named his giant data analytics company Palantir after the all-seeing orbs that the villains use to spy on the heroes in “The Lord of the Rings.” As a reference, that’s a deep enough cut to really show off one’s geek credentials while displaying exactly zero comprehension about why Thiel’s pursuit of military contracts would be something that the story’s protagonists would frown upon. We can see this determination to miss the values for the merchandise among many branches of nerd culture. Recently, a post on Reddit’s r/Conservative message board detailed how a group of “Star Trek” fans were appalled to hear politics brought up at a Las Vegas convention. It’s truly a mystery as to how these supposed fans missed the very transparent left-wing tilt throughout the “Trek” franchise, which is set in a post-capitalist utopia where diversity is the greatest of strengths. Along with this purposeful blindness comes the lack of recognition from Vance and those like him that the nerds have won. Geek culture has become a pop culture Goliath. The most popular franchises in the world have realized that it matters that everyone gets to see themselves in the stories being told. For Vance and others, it’s not their interests in comic books or sci-fi that sets them apart now. What’s weird is their refusal to share that win with anyone who doesn’t fit the outdated stereotype of who and what a nerd is. Considering who Vance has become, it’s easy to clock the kind of nerd he once was. Over the last eight years, he’s transformed himself from someone who correctly saw Trump as a threat to the country into Trump’s potential vice president. Much like with Magic, he has opted to drop his morals like a bad habit, showing that he’s more than willing to shift and change himself to try to fit in with his chosen in-group. In doing so, he’s shown himself to be the kind of nerd who has chosen to punch down out of fear of being punched himself. Hayes Brown Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.