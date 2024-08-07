Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump can’t take a joke. Democrats need to use that.

The authoritarian right doesn’t mind being called evil, but being ridiculed is a different matter.

Like ‘an athlete way past his prime’: Will Trump continue to scramble? August 2, 2024 / 11:10
By  Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a historian and commentator on authoritarianism and propaganda. She is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, the recipient of Guggenheim, Fulbright and other fellowships and an adviser to Protect Democracy. She is a regular contributor to MSNBC, CNN and other media outlets. She publishes Lucid, a newsletter about threats to democracy. Her latest book, "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present" (2020), looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence and machismo and how they can be defeated.