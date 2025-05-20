Why Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ is so overcrowded

House Republicans are steaming ahead with their megabill containing the bulk of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda. As of Tuesday morning, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is hoping to get the roughly 1,100-page bill through the House and over to the Senate before Memorial Day. It seems worthwhile, then, to pause and explain why Republicans are moving at such a breakneck speed to get through what’s known as the “budget reconciliation” process.
What is the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act?
When Trump was sworn in, congressional Republicans were divided on how to get his agenda passed. The Senate wanted two bills, dealing with everything but taxes first to ensure that a roadblock on one portion wouldn’t delay the entire package. House leadership wanted to do it all in one fell swoop, thinking that it would be easier to muscle through a single bill. Trump agreed with Johnson’s strategy, giving the bill its eventual name in the process.
The bill the House Budget Committee passed late Sunday is packed with GOP priorities, with an extension of trillions of dollars in tax cuts as the centerpiece. It also includes over a $1 trillion worth of cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and a major increase in funding for Trump’s deportation machine.
What is budget reconciliation?
Congress passed the Congressional Budget Act of 1974 to get a better overall grasp on how much money a greatly expanded federal government was spending each year. The newly created Budget Committees in each chamber would thereafter set a budgetary goal for the following years. As the Congressional Research Service put it, it’s usually “necessary to change existing revenue, direct spending, or debt limit laws to achieve those goals — to reconcile current law with the fiscal objectives of the budget.” Those changes get packaged together into a single budget reconciliation bill that must pass through both chambers before the president signs it into law.
What’s the advantage in using this process?
The biggest advantage comes in the Senate, where reconciliation bills are debated under a special rule set. The 20-hour time limit on debate means that the bill can’t be filibustered, effectively enabling it to pass with a simple majority vote. In practice, this means that reconciliation bills can be used to pass major legislation on a partisan basis if the same party controls both the House and the Senate.
How far are we into the budget reconciliation process?
The first step was cleared in April — after a few hiccups — when both chambers passed an identical budget resolution. Those resolutions came with reconciliation instructions to their respective committees about how much each was directed to spend or save. For example, the House Energy and Commerce Committee was instructed to find $880 billion in savings over the next 10 years, while the Senate Armed Services Committee was instructed to report changes that “that increase the deficit by not more than $150,000,000,000” over the same period.
Next, each of the committees named in the budget resolution produces a bill that fills in the blanks. Those policy debates can be contentious, as we saw in the intraparty debate over how much to cut SNAP and Medicaid. It took until last week for the House chairs to send their finished resolutions to the Budget Committee. Those were then bundled together to create the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that advanced over the weekend.
Is this process a workaround that always works?
Nope. Even though it effectively places the ball entirely in one party’s court, there are still plenty of elbows to be thrown. During Trump’s first term, an attempted repeal of Obamacare failed in the Senate despite being pushed through reconciliation. The same is true of former President Joe Biden’s major domestic agenda bill, the Build Back Better Act, which never even reached the Senate floor. It was a much-slimmed-down version — the Inflation Reduction Act — that finally managed to get to Biden’s desk using the same reconciliation vehicle.
Is there a downside for the House using this process?
Johnson’s choosing to package everything into a single bill is the definition of “high risk, high reward.” There’s little wiggle room for dissent thanks to the slim majority he holds, in which just four votes could derail the entire bill on the House floor. Add into that the competing interests between various factions in the GOP caucus, and it has been hard to balance priorities to the point that a bill can pass smoothly.
When a group of archconservatives briefly blocked the bill from passing the House Budget Committee last week, it was a flex to remind Johnson that they won’t go along to get along. The changes they’ve demanded — including moving up the timeline for cuts to Medicaid spending — risk alienating moderates who are wary about how that will play in next year’s midterm elections. There’s no guarantee that the bill will pass as written now, let alone once it gets through the Senate.