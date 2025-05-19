Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Can Republicans in Congress overcome Trump’s sinking approval numbers? May 18, 2025 / 07:03

In late-night vote, Republicans move closer to pushing Trump agenda bill through House

GOP officials are scrambling to advance massive tax breaks and dramatic Medicaid cuts, and it's worth appreciating why they're in such a rush.

May. 19, 2025, 8:00 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post