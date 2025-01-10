Jack Smith’s final report limbo

The ultimate fate of Jack Smith’s final report about the federal investigations into President-elect Donald Trump has, for weeks now, been caught in limbo. Strange circumstances have created a Gordian knot out of the possible outcomes. It’s a real-life version of “When Worlds Collide” — a 1951 movie filled with plots and subplots as people scheme to survive the end of the world. Here, we have a clash of federal regulations, the slow-moving formalities of federal courts, and the looming presidential inauguration. What we’re left with is the dizzying spectacle, a damning report and a convicted felon just two weeks away from becoming president of the United States, after which time he will likely try to discredit and bury both the investigation and the report itself.
The current fracas over the release of Smith’s final report is a good example of the kind of issues judges wish they didn’t have to decide.
In the past week alone, the jostling has become almost unmanageable. On Tuesday, Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily enjoined the Department of Justice from releasing Smith’s final report until three days after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the issue. Cannon, of course, is the Florida trial judge who previously dismissed the Mar-a-Lago documents case against Trump and two co-defendants after deciding that Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional.
On Wednesday, the Department of Justice filed a brief in the 11th Circuit stating that the final report had already been delivered to Attorney General Merrick Garland, as permitted by Judge Cannon, and that the report consisted of two volumes: Volume I discussed only the Washington, D.C., case involving election fraud, and Volume II discussed the Mar-a-Lago documents case. According to federal regulations, the decision whether to publicly release some or all of the special report lies squarely in Garland’s hands.
DOJ informed the court that it was Garland’s intention to publicly release most of Volume I, consistent with the public release of the previous reports prepared by special counsels Robert Mueller, Robert Hur and John Durham. But to avoid impacting the pending criminal prosecutions of Trump’s co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, Garland committed to releasing most of Volume II only to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees until the conclusion of those criminal cases.
Then, on Thursday evening, the 11th Circuit issued a brief but puzzling order denying Nauta’s and de Oliveira’s emergency motion to stay the release of the final report, but instructing the DOJ that it could file a notice of appeal from Judge Cannon’s temporary injunction. This left in place Judge Cannon’s injunction prohibiting release until three days after the 11th Circuit’s decision. Smith and DOJ then filed a notice of appeal with the 11th Circuit to vacate Cannon’s order. This would allow them to release the report earlier. Nauta and de Oliveira, for their part, may decide to petition the U.S. Supreme Court for review.
Trump’s election in November has already led Smith and DOJ to pull many of its punches. Smith has dismissed the criminal indictments against Trump in both the election fraud and the Mar-a-Lago documents cases. He is reportedly ready to close the special counsel’s office and resign, leaving DOJ career prosecutors to handle the appeal of Judge Cannon’s dismissal of Nauta and de Oliveira’s cases. By not publicly releasing Volume II of the special report until the conclusion of those cases, Garland is adhering to DOJ policy and federal court rules.
As one might expect from a former federal appeals court judge, Garland will not violate a court’s order, even though most legal experts agree that Judge Cannon clearly exceeded her authority by enjoining the release of Volume I, which had nothing to do with the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and by issuing a ruling in a case that was now in the jurisdiction of the appellate court.
It’s a mess, and the current state of affairs highlights how ill-equipped the criminal justice system is to deal with a defendant who is a past and future president of the United States. These prosecutions were brought by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department. The cases were heard by life-tenured judges who may have been appointed by Biden or, bizarrely, Trump himself.