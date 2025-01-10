Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Jack Smith’s final report limbo

The fracas over the release of Smith’s Trump investigation findings is a good example of the kind of issues judges wish they didn’t have to decide.

Lawrence: Trump’s Jan. 6 lies are a necessary part of his plan to pardon the rioters & attackers January 8, 2025 / 15:49
By  Carol C. Lam

Carol C. Lam

Carol C. Lam was a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California and a federal prosecutor for 18 years. She also was a Superior Court judge in San Diego County. She is a legal analyst for MSNBC.