Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Hear Trump speak in court at his sentencing in the hush money case January 10, 2025 / 06:15

Trump addresses court at hush money sentencing: ‘I am totally innocent’

Some criminal defendants use the opportunity to address the court to express remorse. The president-elect did no such thing.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post