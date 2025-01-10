Trump addresses court at hush money sentencing: ‘I am totally innocent’

Donald Trump on Friday became the first former U.S. president to be sentenced for a crime, receiving the penalty-free sentence of unconditional discharge in his New York hush money case.

But before Judge Juan Merchan handed down the sentence, Trump — whose second presidential term begins later this month — was allowed to address the court. Criminal defendants often use such an opportunity to express remorse or take responsibility for their actions in an effort to receive a more lenient sentence.

That’s not what Trump did.

“This has been a very terrible experience,” Trump told the court while appearing virtually from Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, alongside his attorney Todd Blanche.

Trump, who was convicted by a jury in May on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, said the legal fees in question weren’t handled by him, but rather by accountants.

“This has been a political witch hunt,” Trump continued, repeating his claim that prosecutors were politically motivated. He added: “I am totally innocent. I did nothing wrong. … I got indicted for calling a legal expense a legal expense.”

The jury in the case sided with prosecutors, who accused Trump of falsifying business records when he was a candidate in the 2016 presidential race to hide the purpose of reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair with Trump. (Trump denies the affair occurred.)

President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing in front of New York state Judge Juan Merchan with his attorney Todd Blanche at Manhattan criminal court Friday. Pool / Getty Images