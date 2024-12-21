I ran against Fani Willis. Here’s what I said about her decision to hire Nathan Wade.

UPDATE (Sept. 16, 2025 1:08 p.m. ET): The Supreme Court of Georgia Tuesday declined to take up Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ appeal that she be allowed to continue prosecuting the state election interference case.
A Georgia appellate court ruled Thursday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her entire office are disqualified from prosecuting the case that accuses then-President Donald Trump — who lost the 2020 election — of trying to interfere with our state’s election. At issue was a “personal relationship” that the district attorney eventually admitted that she’d had with Nathan Wade, whom she had assigned as a special prosecutor to the case.
Though the trial court had criticized Willis but allowed her and her office to continue the prosecution, two of the three judges on the three-judge panel wrote Thursday, “After carefully considering the trial court’s findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office.” Later that same day, Willis’ office filed a notice of its intent to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. But this case is likely over.
As a former assistant district attorney in Fulton County who has dedicated my career to pursuing justice, the decision to disqualify Willis and her entire office from the Trump case strikes me as more than just a legal setback; it’s a profound disappointment for our justice system and the citizens of Fulton County.
Having served as a Fulton County prosecutor and as a prosecutor for the city of Atlanta, and having challenged Willis for her position in this year’s Democratic primary, I understand the immense responsibility that comes with wielding prosecutorial power. Public trust isn’t just earned through the cases we choose to pursue, but it’s also earned in the way we conduct ourselves and manage our offices.
Whether you agree with the court disqualifying Willis or not, the court wouldn’t have been in a position to make that decision if she hadn’t hired Wade in the first place. Several of my former colleagues were well equipped to do the work she hired Wade to do.
The disqualification of DA Willis and her office doesn’t just impact this single case — as significant as it is. It undermines public confidence in our justice system and raises legitimate questions, yet again, about her prosecutorial judgment. The relationship between Willis and Wade, along with the financial arrangements surrounding his appointment, created an appearance of impropriety that could have and should have been avoided.
At an April debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club that Willis declined to attend, I stated then that her hiring Wade was a waste of resources: “When you pay one attorney $1 million to handle a case, it hurts everyone else in Fulton County,” I said at the time. I said we had to carry out the prosecution against Trump and his co-defendants “while addressing everything else affecting Fulton.”
The appellate court removing the office from the case because of Willis’ relationship with Wade is particularly frustrating because it shifts focus away from the serious underlying allegations and onto the prosecutor’s personal conduct. It’s even more frustrating because Willis had previously been disqualified from prosecuting a target in this same case. She was disqualified from prosecuting Republican Burt Jones (a state senator who was later elected lieutenant governor) because she had hosted a fundraiser for his opponent, a former Fulton County District Attorney’s Office colleague.