Stop looking for someone to blame for the Los Angeles wildfires

The catastrophic fires in Los Angeles are far from extinguished, but the blame game is already raging. Apocalyptic images of entire communities returned to ash have been interspliced with a steady stream of critics engaging in a depressing and all too familiar spate of finger-pointing.
Why wasn’t there enough water in the city’s water system to fight the blazes? Why did some city hydrants run dry? Why was the city’s firefighting budget cut?
Politicians, mostly Republicans, quickly mobilized not to help the affected but to score cheap political points.
President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly and childishly pointed blame at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling him Gavin “Newscum.” Newsom, he said, refused to sign a “water restoration declaration” that would have allegedly allowed Los Angeles to fight these fires.
Meanwhile, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. attacked the L.A. Fire Department for donating surplus supplies to Ukraine in 2022. The president-elect’s benefactor Elon Musk aimed his fire at a familiar target, blaming the LAFD for “prioritizing DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] over saving lives and homes.”
Other conservatives have blamed “the far-left policies of Democrats in California,” “wokeness” and environmental activists for putting the survival of a “tiny fish” called a smelt ahead of the personal safety of Angelenos.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has taken the brunt of the criticism for traveling to Ghana for the inauguration of the country’s new president days before the catastrophic storm hit her city.
Even liberals have gotten involved in the finger-pointing, with Rep. Pramila Jaypal, D-Wash., head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, tweeting a picture of a burning McDonald’s with the caption, “Corporations got us into this mess, but even they can’t escape the devastating reality of climate change.”
What’s missing from all this — beyond the basic empathy that one might hope would be in ample supply when so many of our fellow citizens have lost everything — is reality.
No, the L.A. Fire Department’s budget wasn’t cut — it was increased.
Despite Trump’s insistence to the contrary, there is no such thing as a “water restoration declaration.” Meanwhile, Southern California water reservoirs have never had more water stored in their system. Fire hydrants ran dry, not because of a lack of planning but because the demand for water as the fires raged simply outstripped the supply. No urban water system has the capability and resources to fight fires like those that enveloped Los Angeles this weekend. Wokeness didn’t erode the capabilities of the brave firefighters battling these fires.
“L.A. County, and all 29 fire departments in our county, are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone clarified on Wednesday. “There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude.”
Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin put it even more succinctly: “We could have had much more water. With those wind gusts, we were not stopping that fire.”
As the great Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Z. Barabak pointed out this week, “You could kill every Delta smelt that ever passed water through its gills … and it wouldn’t have made the slightest difference these last few horrific days.”