California is burning. Trump’s response was wildly inaccurate and unhelpful.

The president-elect blamed the wrong thing for the wildfires, and then got his facts wrong.

‘Complete and widespread’ devastation: Evacuee describes wildfire damage January 8, 2025 / 07:20
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.