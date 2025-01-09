Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

It’s cruel to suggest L.A.’s firefighters aren’t doing enough. I should know.

As a former manager and firefighter in the U.S. Forest Service, I wish the public understood what the people fighting the Los Angeles wildfires are enduring.

‘Unrecognizable’: Katy Tur details devastation in her hometown of LA from deadly wildfires January 8, 2025 / 10:28
By  Riva Duncan

Riva Duncan

Riva Duncan retired in 2020 as forest fire chief of Umpqua National Forest in southwest Oregon after 32 years with the U.S. Forest Service. She is the vice president of the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters advocacy organization.