Trump pushes back amid scrutiny over his health

President Donald Trump declared in a social media post Friday that he was in “perfect” health, a day after The Wall Street Journal published an interview with him in which he pushed back on scrutiny about his age and fitness.
Trump, 79, is the oldest person to have been elected president. During the interview with the Journal, he dismissed public concerns about his age and health and expressed irritation that the topic keeps coming up. The article mentioned Trump’s bruised hands — which he said is a result of taking a higher dose of aspirin — his hearing and his limited sleep, though he said he still has plenty of energy that he attributed to his “good genetics.”
In the lengthy article, Trump denied that he falls asleep during White House events, adding he has trouble sleeping some nights and usually functions on limited hours of sleep.
“Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink,” Trump said about images that show his eyes closed.
The president has appeared to nod off during several events, including at a Cabinet meeting last month in which he appeared to battle to stay awake. In November, Trump seemed to struggle to keep his eyes open in the Oval Office during an event announcing price cuts for weight loss drugs.
Questions have also been raised about the bruises seen on Trump’s hands in recent months. Last week, images showed discoloration or mild bruising on the back of the president’s left hand, along with the more noticeable bruise on his right hand that has been there for months.
Trump said in the interview that he takes a higher dose of aspirin than his doctors have recommended, which causes the brusing.
“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” Trump said, according to the Journal.
Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, Trump’s doctor, told MS NOW that Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily. That’s the daily maximum recommendation, according to the Mayo Clinic. Aspirin can cause several adverse side effects including bruising, stomach bleeding, stomach ulcers and abdominal pain, the Mayo Clinic said.
Trump also has swelling in his lower legs. He told the Journal that he had tried compression socks to treat the swelling but “didn’t like them.” The White House said in July that the inflammation was due to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition commonly found in older adults.
In recent months, the president has faced a flurry questions after he told reporters he underwent an MRI at at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October, though he said he had “no idea” which part of his body was scanned. But Trump said in the interview that the imaging he underwent was a CT scan, not an MRI.
“It wasn’t an MRI. It was less than that. It was a scan,” Trump said. He added that he regrets getting the scan because he believes it fueled speculation about his health. “In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” he said.