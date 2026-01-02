Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump pushes back amid scrutiny over his health

President Donald Trump insisted he is in good health in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, saying Friday that he had “aced” a cognitive exam.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House on Dec. 19, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House on Dec. 19, 2025.Alex Wong / Getty Images
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.