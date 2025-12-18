Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump uses White House address to insist he has the economy humming

The speech was the president’s most direct attempt yet to curb criticism over what he’s done to make life more affordable. He spent much of it blaming out-of-power Democrats and promising better days ahead.

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House.
‘Bad, fast-talking infomercial’: Psaki fact-checks Trump’s address December 17, 2025 / 14:30
By  Julianne McShane  and  Akayla Gardner

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.

Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.