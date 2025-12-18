As Trump touts ‘warrior dividend’ payments, be sure to read the fine print

Last week, when Donald Trump announced a bailout for farmers hurt by his own economic agenda, the president boasted that the payments would be financed by revenue generated by trade tariffs. That was problematic for a variety of reasons, but primarily because the claim wasn’t true: The money was coming from a USDA fund, not tariff revenue.

Trump might’ve liked the idea of tariffs generating a pool of money he could draw upon to reward people he likes, but his public assertion was entirely made up.

This week, something very similar happened. The Washington Post reported on the White House’s announced $1,776 “warrior dividend” bonuses to service members. From the article:

In a prime-time address Wednesday night, President Donald Trump announced the Christmastime bonuses ‘in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776.’ ‘Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody,’ Trump said.

At first blush, the rhetoric sounded unobjectionable. Roughly halfway through his remarks, the Republican touted the checks, said the money was “already on the way” and, for some reason, added, “Nobody understood that one until about 30 minutes ago.”

He went on to say of the financing, “We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the [inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill] helped us along.”

The obvious red flag was that tariff revenue is actually far short of Trump’s claims, and the money that does exist has already been set aside for a variety of other administration priorities.