Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Halftime speech by a coach on a losing football team’: Chris Matthews on Trump’s address December 18, 2025 / 07:12

As Trump touts ‘warrior dividend’ payments, be sure to read the fine print

The president said the payments for the troops were financed by tariff revenue. When the evidence proved otherwise, he doubled down on the falsehood.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post