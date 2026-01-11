Opinion

Trump administration to send ‘hundreds more’ federal agents to Minneapolis

The announcement comes after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in the city on Wednesday.

By  Erum Salam



Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.