Republicans admit Trump’s grip on the congressional GOP is as tight as ever

“This is still the president’s party — he has ultimate control, in my opinion, of what goes and what doesn’t go,” said Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio.

A photo illustration of Trump with Republican elephant logos in lockstep overlaying him
Though Trump’s grip on the GOP has occasionally appeared tenuous in the first year of his second term, most Republicans stand firm with the president.Ben King / MS NOW; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
By  Mychael Schnell  and  Kevin Frey

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.