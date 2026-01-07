Opinion

Thomas Massie on Nov. 18, 2025 outside the U.S. Capitol.
Thomas Massie on Nov. 18, 2025 outside the U.S. Capitol.Sarah L. Voisin / The Washington Post via Getty Images

‘This is a war’: Some Republicans aren’t so comfortable with Trump’s Venezuela escapades

As President Donald Trump escalates military actions in Venezuela, there are cracks forming in the congressional GOP. While most Republicans remain supportive of Trump’s decision to bomb Venezuela and capture the country’s president, a small group of Republican critics is expressing rare discomfort — dissent that could carry real legislative consequences later this week if […]

By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.

