Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Republicans reverse course on war powers vote and give Trump unchecked authority in Venezuela

Two Republicans flipped their votes after intense pressure from Trump.

President Donald Trump looking up.
President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Dec. 2, 2025.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.