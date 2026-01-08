Opinion

‘Weapons-grade stupid’: Trump’s Greenland threats leave GOP taking him seriously but not literally

Most Republicans aren't ready to call out the president for threatening to seize Greenland by force. But they are intrigued by the idea of buying the country.

President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump participates in a video call with service members from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, F.L., on Nov. 27, 2025.Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
By  Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick covers Congress for MS NOW. He previously reported for Bloomberg Government, Morning Consult and National Journal. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University.