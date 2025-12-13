Two U.S. soldiers and a U.S. civilian interpreter were killed in an ambush by an ISIS gunman in Syria, the Pentagon said Saturday.
Three other American service members were also injured.
The attack took place as troops “were conducting a key leader engagement” as part of a counterterrorism operation, said Sean Parnell, a spokesperson for the Defense Department.
According to Sana, a Syrian state-run news agency, two members of the Syrian security forces were also wounded.
U.S. Central Command, which directs military operations in the Middle East, said in a statement that the attack was an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman.
A Pentagon official told MS NOW that the attack was “likely carried out by ISIS” in an area outside of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s control.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the gunman was “killed by partner forces.” He also warned in stark terms to anyone targeting Americans that the U.S. “will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”
The soldiers’ identities will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin are notified, Parnell said.