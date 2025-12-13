Opinion

3 Americans killed in ambush by ISIS gunman in Syria, Pentagon says

Three other U.S. service members were injured in the attack, according to U.S. Central Command.

BREAKING: Two American soldiers, civilian interpreter killed in Syria  December 13, 2025 / 03:43
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.