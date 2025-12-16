Trump’s empathy gap: A defining feature of his leadership

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has systematically abandoned one of the most elemental duties of the American presidency: offering solace and unity in moments of tragedy — even when the victims are his political critics.
Repeatedly on Monday, Trump downplayed the murder of film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner — both major Democratic donors — due to their past political activism. In doing so, he crystallized a defining feature of his leadership: A willingness to withhold empathy from those Americans he views as adversaries and, at times, to seemingly mock their suffering.
Rob and Michele Singer Reiner were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Their 32-year-old son, Nick, has been booked on suspicion of murder.
In a social media post Monday morning, Trump asserted that the couple was killed “due to the anger [Rob Reiner] caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
Those remarks were met with backlash, including from a number of prominent conservatives.
Asked about that on Monday afternoon, Trump declined to reconsider his statement. “I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all,” the president said from the Oval Office. “I thought he was very bad for our country.”
Trump offered no condolences for the family.
The president’s response fits within a pattern of behavior documented over several years in which he has declined to express sympathy for victims of violence or tragedy when those individuals represented opposing political viewpoints.
In November, Trump brushed aside explicit threats directed at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and onetime MAGA loyalist who had recently begun to publicly criticize him and several decisions out of his White House.
“I don’t think her life is in danger,” Trump said when asked about the threats against her. “I don’t think anybody cares about her.”
That same week, Trump pushed aside concerns about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post writer and permanent legal U.S. resident whose 2018 murder the U.S. intelligence community has attributed to the Saudi Arabian government.
“You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial,” Trump responded in November when asked about Khashoggi as he sat next to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happened.”
The president has also refrained from the gestures of condolence typically associated with national mourning.