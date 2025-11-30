Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump expands crackdown on legal immigration after National Guard shooting

Administration officials plan to re-examine legal permanent residents from nearly two dozen countries labeled “high-risk” because of national security concerns.

Trump vows to “permanently pause” migration from “third world countries” after deadly DC shooting November 28, 2025 / 10:29
By  Akayla Gardner  and  Emily Hung

Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.

Emily Hung

Emily Hung is an associate White House producer for MS NOW.