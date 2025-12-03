Opinion

Trump administration pauses immigration from 19 countries

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ pause applies to 19 countries the administration deems “high risk.” The agency cited the National Guard shooting as part of its reasoning.

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.