Maine Gov. Mills: ICE provocations are ‘not welcome’ as possible operation looms

Maine appears to be the next target of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. This week, the mayors of the state’s two largest cities, Portland and Lewiston, told residents that they believe federal immigration agents could arrive as soon as next week.
On Thursday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills joined MS NOW’s “All In with Chris Hayes” to discuss how her state is bracing for the possible operation.
Mills said she had attempted to contact the federal government but had received “no response, no confirmation or denial.” The Democrat said the fact that the Trump administration has refused to deny the deployment of federal agents “speaks volumes.”
“So we have to prepare and assume that they’re sending some people in for some kind of operation in our cities,” she said.
The looming presence of federal agents in Mills’ state comes as videos continue to stream out of Minnesota that show Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers using violent tactics to arrest residents.
“If they plan to engage in provocative actions, if they plan to deprive people of civil rights — civil liberties on our streets and our cities and towns — they’re not welcome here,” Mills told Hayes. “Those tactics are not welcome here.”
“We are a state that applauds professional law enforcement,” Mills continued. “We know good law enforcement when we see it. We hold our law enforcement agents to strict training requirements and high professional standards.”
Much like Minnesota, Maine also boasts a large Somali-American population. The group has become a frequent target for the administration, which has promoted allegations of widespread fraud at Somali-run day care centers in Minneapolis.
Earlier this week during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump claimed “Somali scams” were happening “in Maine, too.”