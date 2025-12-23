Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News Analysis

Trump’s targeting of Somali Americans is having an effect in Minneapolis

Businesses say foot traffic is down in certain neighborhoods, while some residents are carrying passports with them at all times.

Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman (6th Ward) speaks to residents on Dec. 2, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman (6th Ward) speaks to residents on Dec. 2, 2025, in Minneapolis. Osman was informing and talking to mostly Somali community members about Federal Agents in the area. Joshua Lott / Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By  Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW.