The next attack on free and fair elections won’t look like Jan. 6

After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Federal Aviation Administration mandated that cockpit doors be hardened and remain locked during flights.
The U.S. took a lot of other measures, too, ranging from invading Afghanistan and Iraq to requiring everyone take off their shoes before going through airport security, but terrorism experts generally agree that hardening cockpit doors was the most effective at preventing another hijacking.
After the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, state and federal governments took a lot of measures to reform voting and elections, but the 2022 law closing legal loopholes in the electoral count law was probably the most effective.
But just as cockpit locks didn’t end the threat of terrorism, the Electoral Count Reform Act won’t stop the ongoing attempts to undermine free and fair elections in the United States. The next attack on democracy won’t look like Jan. 6.
For the fifth anniversary of the attack, I talked with a number of experts on voting and elections about their biggest concerns as we head into the midterms this year. Their answers vary, but a common theme was concern about what President Donald Trump’s administration may attempt to do.
Here’s what they each said was their top concern:
The normalization of election denial
“In the five years since January 6, we’ve witnessed a deeply troubling normalization of election subversion — marked by the refusal of some political actors to accept legitimate results and the ensuing disregard for voters treated as collateral damage. When defeat itself is cast as illegitimate, bending the rules, laws, and processes becomes easier to justify. Instead of accountability, we now see systematic efforts to reshape the machinery of democracy: mid-decade redistricting, politicized election boards, weaponized voter data, and campaigns to exclude millions from being counted.”
— Chioma Chukwu, executive director, American Oversight
The attempted federalization of elections
“I’m mostly concerned about a radical and unconstitutional rebalancing of the balance of power in elections between the states, and the federal government. Our founders wanted to prevent the concentration of power in the hands of the executive, so they wrote the Elections Clause (Art. I, Sec. 4) into the Constitution, giving the states the primary power to manage elections, with Congress being the sole federal authority. Nevertheless, this administration is continuing its unprecedented effort to seize election power from the states, both red and blue, with attacks on voting processes (false claims about voting machines and mail voting), and unjustified demands for sensitive voter data (Social Security number, driver’s license number, date of birth) that could put voters’ financial security at risk. For the first time in American history, the federal government is positioning itself as the primary destabilizing force in our elections, spreading similar disinformation to that being spread by our adversaries in Russia and China, which could create significant challenges for election officials as we head into an important midterm year.”
— David J. Becker, executive director and founder, The Center for Election Innovation & Research
The collection of voter data
“We are going to have elections in 2026. The open question is how free and fair they are. Right now, the Trump Justice Department is engaged in an unprecedented effort to collect sensitive voter data on every single voter in the country – including their Social Security numbers, partisan affiliation and voting histories. States that are resisting this power grab are being sued. I am proud that my law firm is fighting back against these efforts in over twenty states, but the public needs to understand what’s at stake.”
— Marc Elias, founder of Democracy Docket and partner at Elias Law Group
High turnover among election officials
“My main concern for the 2026 midterms is that nationalized policy changes, declining public investment, and high turnover among election officials make election outcomes vulnerable to distrust. Maintaining trustworthy elections depends on continued support for the workforce that makes secure, accessible, and accurate elections possible.”
— Matthew Weil, vice president of governance, Bipartisan Policy Center
Late-arriving mail ballots being thrown out
“My immediate concern for 2026 is that lots of congressional elections will be challenged because of mail ballots received or counted after Election Day. For the long-term, I’m most concerned that large states that are safely red or blue are complacent about how well executed their election laws are, and that one day a close election in that state will produce a mini-Florida 2000.”
— Charles Stewart III, director, MIT Election Data and Science Lab
New laws making voting harder
“What concerns me most about future elections is the wave of voter suppression laws enacted in recent years. Nearly 60 million Americans live in states that passed new voting restrictions in 2025 alone, meaning the rules will have changed when they head to the polls this November. Voter ID laws — our focus at VoteRiders — have been front and center in this wave of restrictions, and are particularly concerning because they have the potential to directly disenfranchise millions of eligible and at-risk voters while confusing and intimidating millions more.”
— Lauren Kunis, Executive Director, VoteRiders
Centralizing sensitive voter data
“I worry Trump administration authorities will abuse power to interfere in and undermine elections. President Trump has already issued an executive order purporting to rewrite election rules — blocked by courts — and brazenly claimed that states are his agents when it comes to counting votes. Administration officials are trying to collect and centralize sensitive voter file information, using federal agencies to stoke conspiracy theories, hinting they will prosecute election officials, and more. It’s all unprecedented, improper, and mostly unlawful, and must be thwarted to protect the integrity of our elections.”