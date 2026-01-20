Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 1.20.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest in a series: “U.S. military forces boarded and took control of a seventh oil tanker connected with Venezuela on Tuesday as the Trump administration continues its efforts to take control of the oil in the South American country. U.S. Southern Command said in a social media post that U.S. forces apprehended the Motor Vessel Sagitta ‘without incident’ and that the tanker was ‘operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean.’”

* In Minnesota: “The Justice Department has subpoenaed top Minnesota officials as part of a criminal investigation into their response to the Trump administration’s hostile immigration crackdown in the North Star State. The offices of Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — all Democrats — received subpoenas, MS NOW has learned.”

* Speaking of the crisis conditions in the North Star State: “Federal immigration agents bashed open a door and detained a U.S. citizen in his Minnesota home at gunpoint without a warrant, then led him out onto the streets in his underwear in subfreezing conditions, according to his family and videos reviewed by The Associated Press.”