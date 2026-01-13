Opinion

Top DOJ officials quit after their division refused to probe Minnesota ICE shooting

At least four leaders of the Civil Rights Division resigned because the section's head, Harmeet Dhillon, decided not to investigate shooting of Renee Good.

Harmeet Dhillon.
Harmeet Dhillon testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
By  Carol Leonnig  and  Ken Dilanian

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.