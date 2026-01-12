Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith during a press conference.
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith during a press conference on Jan. 9, 2024, at the U.S. Capitol.Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Minnesota Democrat accuses Trump administration of a ‘cover-up’ after Good shooting

“I think they have just completely destroyed any credibility as they have so quickly rushed to judgment,” Sen. Tina Smith said.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post