On Wednesday, Jan. 7, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis. The same day, Trump administration officials announced, and expected the public to believe, that the victim had engaged in “domestic terrorism.”

On Thursday, Jan. 8, Vice President JD Vance told the White House press corps that the ICE agent who shot an unarmed mother in the face is “protected by absolute immunity.” On Friday, Jan. 9, the Trump administration blocked state and local officials from investigating Good’s death. (Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said a parallel probe is advancing anyway.)

On Saturday, Jan. 10, federal immigration officials refused to let members of Congress enter an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis. The officials were acting on a directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who quietly imposed new restrictions on congressional visits to immigration detention facilities.

The same day, The New York Times reported: “The investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37, federal officials said, would be the exclusive province of the F.B.I., which is overseen by a director, Kash Patel, who has described President Trump as an unerring boss, and even a king.”

If you’re thinking this has the makings of a cover-up, you’re thinking along the same lines as Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, who spoke rather plainly and unreservedly about her concerns during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Sen. Tina Smith: "How can we trust the federal government to do an objective, unbiased investigation, without prejudice, when at the beginning of that investigation they have already announced what they think happened? … they have completely destroyed any credibility." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-11T16:28:48.220Z