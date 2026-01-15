Last January, as representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice, we signed an agreement with the City of Minneapolis to reform its police department. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the agreement addressed the systemic failures that made his death possible.
Now, another law enforcement officer has killed someone in broad daylight in Minneapolis. This time, the culprit was an officer of the U.S.
We were career attorneys of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice, and we resigned our positions in 2025. We specialized in investigating law enforcement agencies for possible civil rights violations, and evaluating police shootings was part of our job. To get it right, we consulted regularly with law enforcement experts — many of them current and former police chiefs. Many cases we reviewed involved lawful uses of force, close calls or simply poor tactical judgment, which is not illegal, even when it has tragic consequences.
This is not one of those cases.
An ICE officer used deadly force against Renee Good, an unarmed mother who posed no danger, had not threatened officers and was already retreating. Even after Ms. Good had clearly passed him, the officer kept shooting. As we see it, that is textbook excessive force.
The agreement with Minneapolis — scrapped by this administration over the city’s objection — was designed to prevent needless deaths like this one. It required officers to calibrate their use of force to the threat and the alleged crime; in other words, you don’t use a gun to address a parking violation. Ms. Good was accused of blocking a traffic lane.
The agreement also required de-escalation whenever possible. This ICE officer placed himself directly in front of Ms. Good’s vehicle and fired within seconds.
Ms. Good’s death is a tragedy. And it was a predictable one. In the months leading up to her killing, we saw countless videos of ICE officers using force that reflected poor training, a refusal to de-escalate and a growing corps of masked agents acting with brutal impunity. This is the inevitable result: a woman shot and killed for blocking a road.