Travel trade group warns about Trump admin’s proposed new social media rules for immigrants

The Trump administration’s disturbing proposal to expand social media reviews for prospective immigrants is sending tremors through the travel industry, with a trade group warning about the policy’s destructive potential.
The administration hasn’t hidden its intent to censor views that counter President Donald Trump’s. And last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that people from 42 countries could soon have to submit five years’ worth of social media history to obtain a visa waiver to travel to the U.S.
When asked about the policy last week, Trump dismissed the possibility that it could hurt the economically important tourism industry. But on Monday, the U.S. Travel Association rebutted the president, with a joint statement making clear that its 1,000-plus members don’t support the proposal: