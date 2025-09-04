Opinion

How Trump’s takeover is fueling a ‘crisis’ at a Virginia ICE office August 30, 2025 / 08:26

ICE contract could bring controversial surveillance tech to American streets

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reactivated a contract with Paragon Solutions, a tech company implicated in an Italian spy scandal.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

