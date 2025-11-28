Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Inside with Jen Psaki

Trump’s clown car Cabinet keeps humiliating him

The president said he assembled the “most talented and impressive Administration in history.” But a series of recent embarrassments from Trump officials suggests otherwise.

Trump’s clown car Cabinet lives up to the name November 25, 2025 / 10:11
By  Jen Psaki
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  