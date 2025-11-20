Lindsey Halligan is destroying her own case against James Comey

In “Henry VI, Part 2,” Shakespeare famously wrote that to overthrow the lawful order and seize power, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.” Yesterday’s judicial hearing concerning the Trump administration’s controversial prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey — four centuries after the Bard — revealed we do not need to go so far. In fact, replacing lawyers with incompetent lackeys probably does the trick.
On Wednesday morning, Justice Department prosecutors conceded that the grand jury that supposedly approved the pending indictment against Comey never voted on — or even reviewed — the actual indictment. This is, to say the least, a stunning admission that could sink the government’s case against Comey, either on its own or in connection with several other potentially fatal flaws. But the magnitude of the prosecution’s incompetence plays a more sinister role as well: It masks the sheer extent of the pervasive and pernicious corruption and lawlessness that has been allowed to fester by this administration.
Even before yesterday’s hearing, Comey’s prosecution was bizarre and unprecedented. On Sept. 19, 2025, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert — the career prosecutor who Trump nominated — resigned after being pressured by the White House to bring charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The next day, Trump publicly demanded via a social media post that Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute Comey, James and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. In the same post, Trump wrote, “Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot,” without any further context.
Within 48 hours, Bondi designated Halligan — an insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience — as interim U.S. attorney. Three days later, just five days before the five-year statute of limitations would have expired, Halligan indicted Comey on two counts alleging he made false statements to Congress in 2020 regarding leaks to the media about the investigation of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. Halligan personally signed the indictment, and it was later revealed she presented the indictment to the grand jury by herself, unaccompanied by experienced prosecutors, a highly unusual move.
Comey has since argued the case should be dismissed because it is a selective and vindictive prosecution driven by Trump’s animus, and that Halligan’s appointment was unlawful, meaning she had no authority to indict anyone.
Apparently recognizing the strength of Comey’s argument, on Oct. 31, Bondi issued a memo purporting to retroactively “fix” the appointment problem by naming Halligan a special attorney and claiming to have reviewed the grand jury transcript. But a federal judge has already said Bondi’s account is not credible because parts of the transcript did not exist.
On Monday, the Virginia judge who is presiding over certain issues in the Comey prosecution related to attorney-client privilege, issued a blistering opinion detailing 11 separate instances of apparent misconduct by the government.
U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Fitzpatrick described how there was reason to conclude that the government violated Comey’s Fourth Amendment rights protecting against unreasonable search and seizure, his Fifth Amendment rights and his attorney-client privilege.
Judge Fitzpatrick found multiple serious problems with Halligan’s grand jury presentation. Halligan told jurors they did not need to rely on the evidence before them because the government supposedly had “better” evidence for trial, an egregious violation of fundamental rules that any competent attorney knows. She also wrongly suggested Comey had no right to remain silent, an even more egregious violation that every first-year law student — or anyone who has ever watched an episode of “Law & Order” — knows. For a prosecutor, even one who had until a few days before been an insurance lawyer, to suggest otherwise is simply baffling.