Secretary Sean Duffy appears desperate to avoid blame as air travel concerns pile up

It’s not exactly a secret that air travel concerns are growing among Americans. As The New York Times noted, recent problems “have resulted in major delays and cancellations, led to safety concerns for travelers and emerged as a major challenge for the Trump administration.”

To address this “major challenge,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy held a press conference in which he appeared desperate to pass the buck to the Biden administration, despite the fact that many of the recent problems emerged after the Trump administration got to work.

But I was struck by how, exactly, the former Fox News personality tried to avoid blame.

“The cracks that you are now seeing today were highlighted actually over the last four years,” Duffy said, adding, “[T]he president was understanding the cracks at the end of his administration and was going to fix it four years ago. But the last administration, they did nothing about it.”

I’m not altogether sure what the Cabinet secretary was even trying to say — I think he was making an effort to explain Donald Trump’s disinterest in the issue during his first term (remember “infrastructure week”?) — but the idea that the Biden administration “did nothing” to address systemic issues is the exact opposite of the truth.

But there was one other comment of particular interest.

Duffy: "By the way, during covid, when people weren't flying, that was a perfect time to fix these problems."(Who wants to tell him … ) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-12T18:45:27.247Z

“We didn’t have to be here,” Duffy said. “This did not have to be our story. Over the last four years, the last administration, they knew this was a problem. And by the way, during Covid, when people weren’t flying, that was a perfect time to fix these problems.”

I don’t mean to sound picky, but it’s astonishing just how often Republicans forget who was president five years ago.

The “perfect time” to work on systemic issues was “during Covid”? Perhaps — but does Duffy remember who was president “when people weren’t flying”?