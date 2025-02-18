Opinion

Trump admin ‘making big mistake’ with ‘careless’ firings of federal workers: Fmr. GOP Rep. February 17, 2025 / 07:15

The first case of Trump’s second term reaches the high court

The Trump administration filed an emergency application in its effort to fire a government watchdog.

Feb. 18, 2025, 4:43 PM EST

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs.

