Supreme Court rejects ‘Trump too small’ trademark appeal in free speech case

The Supreme Court has denied an attempt to trademark the phrase “Trump too small” for T-shirts, in a case that didn’t directly involve the former president but rather was a dispute between the person who wanted the trademark and the federal government.

Steve Elster argued that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s rejection of his application violated his First Amendment free speech rights. But writing for the court Thursday, Justice Clarence Thomas said it hadn’t, observing that courts “have long recognized that trademarks containing names may be restricted.”