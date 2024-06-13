Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands September 14, 2017 / 02:30

Supreme Court rejects ‘Trump too small’ trademark appeal in free speech case

The appeal didn’t directly involve the former president, whose immunity claim in the federal election interference case is still pending at the high court.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post