Here’s what probation interviews ask guilty defendants like Trump

Ahead of his July 11 sentencing, Donald Trump faces an aspect of the system that other guilty criminal defendants have to go through as well. NBC News reported Trump’s probation interview will take place Monday, though he has received the benefit of doing it remotely from Mar-a-Lago (incidentally, also the alleged crime scene of his classified documents case).

It’s unclear what other conveniences this defendant might be afforded regarding the interview. But here’s a brief explainer of what this process is generally for.

New York’s criminal procedure law requires that: “In any case where a person is convicted of a felony, the court must order a pre-sentence investigation of the defendant and it may not pronounce sentence until it has received a written report of such investigation.” Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Just because it’s referred to as a probation interview doesn’t mean that Trump is getting probation. Judge Juan Merchan has several options in front of him, including, among others, probation and imprisonment for up to four years. Incarceration isn’t mandatory. But it’s the probation department that conducts the pre-sentence interview and report for Merchan that may inform the judge’s sentence.