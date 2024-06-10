Opinion

Trump probation interview set for Monday after hush money conviction June 10, 2024 / 06:26

Here’s what probation interviews ask guilty defendants like Trump

Defendants facing sentencing in New York are interviewed for a report submitted to the judge to consider in imposing a sentence. Trump's sentencing is July 11.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

