Hot dog eating rivals Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi to compete for the first time in 15 years

Chestnut’s exclusion from the Nathan’s contest has been hard for the world of competitive eating to swallow. He had dominated the famous hot dog eating contest since 2007, when he beat Kobayashi by eating 66 hot dogs in 12 minutes. (His record is 76 hot dogs.) Kobayashi has not competed in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest since 2010, due to what he said at the time was organizers’ insistence that he abstain from other eating competitions. He and Chestnut last competed against each other in 2009, when Chestnut scarfed down 68 hot dogs to Kobayashi’s 64.5.

News that the two competitive eating greats will once again face off shocked and delighted fans. It’s a major coup by Netflix, which has been expanding into live sports. It also appears to have been hastily put together; NBC News reports that a location for the contest has not been set.