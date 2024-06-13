Hot dog eating rivals Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi to compete for the first time in 15 years

Longtime rivals Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will square off in a hot dog eating contest for the first time in 15 years at a September event that Netflix announced just one day after Chestnut was deemed ineligible to compete in this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Billed almost like a boxing match, “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” will stream live on Netflix on Sept. 2. Kobayashi, 46, had announced last month that he was stepping back from competitive eating due to health concerns. In a statement on Wednesday, he said he will retire only after taking down Chestnut “one last time.” Chestnut, 40, also played up their rivalry, calling Kobayashi his “fiercest rival” in a statement.
On Tuesday, Major League Eating announced that Chestnut, a 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog champion, had been disqualified from the July competition because of a deal with Impossible Foods, a vegan meat brand. Chestnut said that he did not have a contract with the league or with Nathan’s and claimed they were “looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.”