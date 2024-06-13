Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Champ Joey Chestnut out of hot dog eating contest June 12, 2024 / 01:10

Hot dog eating rivals Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi to compete for the first time in 15 years

Chestnut was disqualified from the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest this year due to an alleged contract dispute. He and Kobayashi have not competed against each other since 2009.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post